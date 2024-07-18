Previously Android-exclusive RPG Laser Tanks finally hits iOS

It's time for a bit more neon in your diet

Laser Tanks, the pixellated, neon-soaked RPG, is out now on iOS

Experience hardcore combat and collect the titular tanks

Complete objectives, battle unique enemies and more

iOS players searching for a new game to play can, today, get a hold of the recently released (and formerly Android-exclusive) Laser Tanks! Just released on the iOS App Store, this pixellated RPG pits you against a wide cast of formidable foes with flashy graphics and plenty of depth.

In Laser Tanks, you'll collect the titular armoured vehicles, taking on over 40 different kinds of alien monsters with unique attacks and other abilities. So you'll need to be sure you're constantly upgrading as you explore a myriad of different environments, taking on both foes, puzzles and other challenges along the way.

If you're a fan of neon and bright colours in your games, then Laser Tanks is sure to deliver as it mixes dazzling light effects with some gorgeously rendered pixellated graphics. The rather odd-looking promotional images aside, this looks like a game with proper effort behind it.

While the truncated release schedule may deflate the excitement somewhat, we're curious to see how Laser Tanks is received. The staggered release on mobile will soon be followed by a PC release, and the game's website promises to offer a bevvy of different objectives for you to take on, ensuring there's always some sort of new challenge.

