Knights of San Francisco is now available to play for free on Google Play Pass

Raindead has announced that Knights of San Francisco, its text-based RPG on mobile, is now available for Android users to enjoy via Google Play Pass. Subscribers to Play Pass can now experience the text-only sim for free.

In Knights of San Francisco, players can embark on a different kind of RPG adventure as a necromancer. They'll have to navigate the goblin-infested streets of San Francisco where anything can happen - you might even encounter a lizardman and meet your ultimate demise around the next corner.

Players can raise the dead and fight fearsome monsters in a bleak futuristic world across a 90-minute game. Combat is dynamic in that you can even use someone's chopped-off leg to fight off a pesky foe, with a Natural Language Generation system that dutifully explains to you the events that are currently unfolding. There are also lasting consequences to the choices that you make, and as the text isn't pre-written, the world lives and breathes even without you in it.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, Knights of San Francisco is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices, a well as for free on Google Play Pass. Otherwise, it's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?