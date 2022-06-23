Into the Breach, the stellar strategy game from the FTL developers, is coming to iOS and Android via Netflix Games

When people think of gaming in 2018, their minds will probably leap to games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War. Both are excellent games, sure. But, for me, it was a little indie strategy game called Into the Breach that served as a huge highlight of the year. And now, it's coming to iOS and Android through Netflix Games on July 19th.

Given the turn-based nature of Into the Breach, it's a perfect fit for mobile. The game has received a few tweaks for the touch interface to ensure it plays well on mobile, but beyond that, it promises to provide the same experience as other platforms.

But that's not all the Into the Breach news we have to share with you. Not only is the game finally coming to iOS and Android, but it's also receiving a free update called the Advanced Edition. The new content will launch alongside the mobile version and be available on every platform.

It introduces five new mech squads for you to command alongside around forty weapons to use against the Vek. You will also find four new pilots and triple the skills they can earn through promotion. It's not all new toys for you to play with, though. The update also brings more enemies and bosses to defeat alongside additional mission objectives. And finally, if you've played the game so much it's become easy, you might want to dip your mecha toes into the new difficulty mode, which promises even more punishing campaigns.

If you're unfamiliar with Into the Breach, it is a turn-based strategy game where you control a squad of mechs and battle against skyscraper-sized insects known as the Vek. Unlike most strategy games, Into the Breach tells you all the information you could want to know about your foes, including where they plan to move and what they plan to attack. That means you can spend your plan on how to counter their impending attacks. It's a truly fantastic experience that makes you feel like a genius whenever you successfully overcome the Vek forces.

Into the Breach will launch on Netflix Games on July 19th. That means if you have a Netflix subscription, you'll be able to play the game on iOS or Android.