Inside is a moody, critically acclaimed little indie platformer, coming to Android

Inside, Playdead's hit indie platformer, is finally coming to Android

Navigate a grim, moody world of intense technological horror

Avoid gruesome ends and discover...whatever the hell it is that's going on

With all the big, flashy games releasing on mobile lately, you may have missed a humble but critically acclaimed game set to launch on Android. Yes, Playdead's seminal indie platformer Inside is coming to Android, with pre-registration now open so you can find out exactly what all the fuss has been about.

In Inside, you play as a young boy in a world of technological horror, evading various hazards in your quest to find out what exactly is going on. Like Playdead's most famous game, Limbo, it's a moody, monochrome platformer that has you exploring a winding world of surreal and frightening imagery.

Inside job

Of course, where Inside differs from Limbo is that it is substantially more intense and gory, with your young charge capable of being torn apart by ravenous dogs, drowning, falling to his death or many other gruesome ends. And that adds to the intensity of the situation, as one wrong move can put you in the grave.

I think that helps to sell Inside to people too, as many indie platformers get slapped with the label of walking simulator. But while Inside has plenty of those elements with its experimental graphics, linear progression and strange, esoteric story, it's got plenty of challenge that means you can't simply press right and keep going.

Inside is also available on iOS, and has been planned for Android for a while. But now, it seems we won't need to wait long to get our hands on what is arguably Playdead's defining release.

Still, if you need something to tide you over, then you're spoilt for choice lately. Check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week, where we've ranked some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days, which we think are worth a go!