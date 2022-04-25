Influent is a gamified language-learning experience out now on Android devices following iOS launch

Three Flip Studios has announced that Influent, the studio's language learning game, is now launching on Android after a successful release on iOS and on Steam. The immersive title lets players learn about new languages as they go on a virtual exploration of everyday words and objects in the game.

In Influent, players can discover words used in real-world settings to boost both their vocabulary and their listening skills. There are more than 20 languages to learn, as well as a host of situational contexts that will make learning a new language more engaging.

“I’m super excited to bring the fun of language learning to a new audience and get Influent into the hands of players on Android devices,” says Rob Howland, Co-Founder of Three Flip Studios and creator of Influent. “Whether you’re on a commute, have ten minutes to kill, or are just winding down for the night, helping people learn new languages in an engaging new way has always been the goal of Influent and this new mobile edition makes it much more accessible.”

If you're eager to jump in on this fun gamified learning experience, Influent is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play title with preloaded French, Italian and Korean packs, and you can purchase additional languages at $3.99 each or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 best educational kids games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)?