Indus is an upcoming battle royale that dabbles into Indian culture with a futuristic twist

SuperGaming, best known for creating popular titles like MaskGun and Silly Royale, have just announced the launch of their latest game, Indus. It is a brand new F2P battle royale developed in India and made for PC, consoles, and mobile. Indus is currently still under development but SuperGaming has given us a sneak peek at what’s under the wraps.

The battle royale genre has become quite saturated with every gaming company coming up with their take on the concept. Indus, however, aims to change this with their own version of a battle royale that focuses more on lore and story. Indus will be based on a futuristic twist of Indian culture and mythology from centuries ago.

Speaking about Indus’ progress, co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, Roby John, said: “The hope is to draw on our deep lore to create a world that's distinct but relatable, complete with guns and gameplay systems you'd expect — with a few surprises we plan on revealing down the line. To be honest, we're surprised at the progress we've made, given that we wrote this game from scratch. We had our first playable version of the game at our yearly company meet-up on Nov 25, 2021, which was very well received.”

In the game, players assume the role of a Mythwalker, who is hired by an international syndicate called COVEN, responsible for discovering the planet Indus, an ancient world that is surprisingly technologically advanced. The planet is just an accumulation of uncharted islands that are constantly changing and it is said that Indus is a source of unlimited Cosmium – a life-altering natural wealth that COVEN wants to exploit. The battle royale will be based on Virlok in Indus, an ever-evolving island.

Expect to see the typical combat items like assault rifles, hand cannons, snipers, and more in-game alongside some unique weapons like Ashvini, a special double-barrel, burst-fire sniper rifle. Indus will launch sometime in 2022, and will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.