Indus Esports tournament announced for Indian-developed battle royale

Indus is set to hold its first esports tournament before even leaving beta

The Indian-inspired and domestically developed game has been generating a big buzz

Esports has helped to push mobile gaming forwards in India thanks to big personalities in the space

Indus, the homegrown Indian battle royale, will have its first esports tournament before it's even out of beta. The Indus Unchained tournament has a prize pool of Rs. 3,00,000 (roughly $3626) and will feature 12 teams competing against reigning champions Godlike Girls.

The prize will be split between the players depending on ranking. The winners will get Rs. 1,50,000 ($1800) and the runners-up, third-place, and fourth-place will earn Rs. 75,000 ($900), Rs. 30,000 ($360), and Rs. 15,000 ($180), respectively. The MVP meanwhile will receive Rs. 30,000 ($360).

Yes, while the prize pool in this case is nothing compared to the millions changing hands at events like the upcoming Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, the sheer bravado in holding an esports tournament before release has to be commended. It's also indicative of the reception Indus must've had so far to accrue enough dedicated players to form 12 teams that'll be eager to give their all for the prize money.

The event will also see the debut of the latest closed beta version that features our first glimpse of the full map of Virlok. It'll also introduce new graphics and visual enhancements, accessibility options and more. You can check out an exclusive gameplay clip in the embedded Tweet above!

As noted by developer SuperGaming their previous title, Battle Stars proved to be a major hit thanks to catering to a majority-Indian player base. This meant concentrating on streamers and esports personalities that have helped to boost the profile of mobile gaming in the country. So it's no surprise that getting Indus into the hands of these players and starting off on the ground floor with esports is a priority for them.

