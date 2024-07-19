Honkai Impact 3rd adds Jovial Deception: Shadowdimmer, new narrative, and in-game events in Version 7.6 update 

What's in store for you in the "Fading Dreams, Dimming Shadows" update?

HoYoverse has announced an exciting new update for Honkai Impact 3rd, inviting everyone to join in on the Version 7.6 update dubbed "Fading Dreams, Dimming Shadows". Landing on iOS and Android on July 25th, the latest patch will welcome Songque's new battlesuit Jovial Deception: Shadowdimmer to the fray, along with some special surprises in store for Captains throughout the month.

In the upcoming patch for Honkai Impact 3rd, you can look forward to discovering what happens next in the narrative of V7.6, with fan-faves such as Vita, Bronya, and the Schicksal Overseer making a comeback.

There will also be a new animated short Summertime Reminiscences to expect on July 21st, so you can go ahead and have some sizzling summer fun with Songque, Sena, Coralie, and Helia with a limited-time in-game event. Of course, no update would be complete without some scorching hot in-game goodies to be given away as well.

As an added bonus to ramp up the festivities this month, Honkai Impact 3rd will also be teaming up with Razer for a special collab peripheral, that is, the Mobius-themed Razer Kishi Ultra Controller.

Does all that sound absolutely fabulous to you? Why not take a look at our Honkai Impact 3rd tier list to know which characters you should aim for to buff up your roster?

