Hitman: Absolution is out now for mobile, with this contentious entry making a polished return

Will it receive Absolution?

Hitman: Absolution is out now on iOS and Android

Give this contentious but distinct entry in the series a go

Agent 47 goes rogue in this polished port of Absolution for a variety of devices

Feral Interactive has handled many amazing ports of great releases to mobile. Be that Total War: Empire or managing to squash Alien Isolation down for smartphones. But they may be tackling their biggest challenge yet, which is to bring people in to Hitman: Absolution as it hits iOS and Android for $14.99 (or your regional equivalent)!

Jokes aside, Hitman: Absolution is a contentious entry in the hit stealth series. Eschewing the previous globetrotting espionage for a more grindhouse atmosphere, it sees Agent 47 going rogue to protect a young girl with mysterious links to The Agency. Along the way, he snaps necks, dons disguises and takes on all manner of despicable foes.

Ditching the traditional open world for more action-packed and gunplay-heavy sequences, Absolution wasn't too well-received at the time. But since IOI took Hitman back to his roots, Absolution has had a bit of a reexamination, which makes Feral's latest port a great opportunity to give it a go.

Mr Clean returns

Hitman: Absolution certainly stands out, and Feral Interactive have once again given it a good polish for mobile. You'll find fully customisable touch controls, and both controller and keyboard support, with auto-aim and dynamic on-screen prompts.

And don't fret if you think your device can't run it, because Feral have packaged Absolution with a variety of graphics presets to make it run smoothly on a variety of devices. For beginners in the series, Absolution presents a very accessible, more action-oriented point to jump in, with Instinct mode letting you pick out targets, while the usual array of disguises is there to let you sneak through undetected.

Hitman: Absolution isn't the only contentious launch recently. Check out what our App Army thought of Seoul Exorcist 1111 to see how this strange but engaging take on the roguelike grabbed our readers.