Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home offers new love interests you can woo while you make your village thrive

Natsume Inc is inviting everyone to indulge in all the cosy vibes this coming August, with some juicy new details on the studio's upcoming farming sim Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home. Landing on iOS and Android in just a little over a month, the nostalgia-filled title offers you a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life in the village of Alba.

In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, you can look forward to making your childhood village thrive with tourists and new residents. Breathe new life into the town and make it prosper - after all, you wouldn't want those fresh fish and veggies to go to waste, would you?

As you harvest crops and nurture animals, you might even find true love along the way. With four bachelors and four bachelorettes you can set your heart on, the possibilities are endless.

"In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, players are tasked with going back home to where it all started to help their childhood village get back on track," says Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. "Mobile gamers will love this robust new standalone farming experience where they can help their beloved village flourish with new tourists, new residents, new crops and more, all without any in-app purchases."

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home on the official website for more info. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well.