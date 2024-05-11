Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery wins Webby award for Beyond Hogwarts content

The award is for Best Game, Action & Adventure

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has won a Webby award

Actors James and Oliver Phelps will accept the award on the game's behalf

The game won the award for its Beyond Hogwarts content

Last year, Jam City released a massive update for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, which lets you experience life as an adult witch or wizard. Dubbed Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery: Beyond Hogwarts, the content update has earned the popular mobile RPG a Webby Award for Best Game, Action & Adventure.

James and Oliver Phelps, who portrayed Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, will accept the award on the game's behalf on Monday, May 13th. The actors will also give the 5-word acceptance speech, which is standard practice at the awards event.

Since its launch in 2018, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has entertained more than 140 million players across the globe. Having been played more than 87 billion minutes, the game has earned over $500 million since its launch and is projected to earn $182B by 2028.

The Webby Awards is the most prominent international awards organization that recognizes excellence on the internet. The organization honours websites, podcasts, videos, advertisements, metaverse content, games and other content that relates to the web. The 28th Annual Webby Awards is being hosted in New York City by comedian Amber Ruffin. You can watch the award event on YouTube.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a narrative-centric RPG in which you become a student at the famed Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Choose your house, attend classes and build lifelong friendships with classmates as you complete magical quests. You’ll even collect your own pets and participate in wizard duels.

The Beyond Hogwarts content means your adventure no longer ends with graduation. Battle evil wizards and meet stunning creatures as you travel to locations like Romania, London and even Azkaban. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is available now via the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about this magical RPG, check out the official website or follow it on Instagram, Facebook or X (Twitter).