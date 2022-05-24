Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict launches Beta phase of TITANIUM Trade Shop to give players more control over the economy

JOYCITY Corp. has announced new updates to Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict’s TITANIUM Trade Shop, letting players take advantage of an in-game utility where they can trade in the crypto marketplace. The blockchain-based strategy game's new feature is giving players more control over the economy, and is currently in Beta phase on certain servers.

In Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict, players can expect to trade the in-game resource TITANIUM as exchanged for MILICO. This can then be exchanged on the WEMIX marketplace for blockchain tokens IRL.

With the latest update, players can convert their TITANIUM at the Trade Shop into a TITANIUM Box. This can be sold and purchased as well, with the ability to use Gems to buy TITANIUM. Players can also look forward to the server-wide PvP juggernaut seasonal event, Server Invasion, soon.

????Preview of TITANIUM Trade Shop???? Greetings, Admirals! Soon, TITANIUM Trade Shop (Beta) will open!

Please refer to the following details. Link????https://t.co/DF7J7QNH0z — Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict (@Cryptoconflict_) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Payback Event coincides with the latest updates and lets players receive a portion of Gems they used at the TITANIUM Trade Shop. those who achieve at least one transaction at the shop will score 1M Resource Box as well.

If you're keen on joining in on the festivities, you can download Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the official website for more info. You can take a little sneak peek at all of the details of the Trade Shop in the embedded Tweet above as well.

