Alchemia Story launches new in-game event, Requiem of Angels & Demons

No Mozart in site

Alchemia Story's next major in-game event is here with Requiem of Angels & Demons

Discover where missing students have vanished to in Alchemia School

Explore the otherworldly Divine Palace and gather rewards

If you're a fan of Alchemia Story, Asobimo Inc's popular MMORPG, then you're in luck. Because you're not set to head into the weekend empty-handed as Alchemia Story introduces their newest in-game event, Requiem of Angels & Demons Part 1! Running until October 8th, it's got mysteries to solve, rewards to gather and plenty to do.

Something's rotten in the Alchemia School as several students have vanished into thin air. Explorers have been called in to investigate, and you'll need to work with the mysteriously transformed Gerumi as they lead you into another world, the Divine Palace.

It's not exactly a secret what's up here, considering you'll be able to gather items and swap them for rewards. Such as the Cat Angel Plushie and, of course, the Demon Worship Costume! Here's hoping you manage to get to those students in time because I don't think ritual sacrifice is something the school nurse can bandage up.

Mix it up

You'll find there are plenty of new event maps in the Divine Palace to explore; meanwhile, you can nab plenty of new rewards by completing panel missions. All of this, while it may not be as mysterious as it seems at first blush, I'm sure, is welcome for those of you playing Alchemia Story.

Certainly, I'm sure whether or not you like cat plushies, those demon worshipper robes will look good on some of you! And even if they don't interest you, there's still part two of this event on the way for you to look forward to!

MMORPGs are still a woefully niche genre on mobile, at least in the classic WoW sense. Fortunately, they're rare but not at all unheard of. Don't believe me? Well, why not dig into our own list of the top mobile games like World of Warcraft for our suggestions!