Ghost Trick launches a remastered version on iOS and Android with new features and lots of nostalgia

Experience the classic puzzle mystery on mobile

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
  • Solve your own murder as a spirit
  • Remastered version with new features
  • Special sale until April 3rd

Capcom has officially announced the launch of Ghost Trick on iOS and Android, letting you experience the popular puzzle-mystery game on mobile with a remastered version. Originally launched as Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective in 2010, the mobile version tasks you with trying to solve your own murder as a spirit orb while counting down the minutes until sunrise.

In Ghost Trick, you'll only have until morning to get to the bottom of things - in particular, you need to discover who you are and why you were killed. Thankfully, there's a female detective lurking around that might just hold the key to everything, but to find all the answers you so desperately seek, you'll need to use your newly found ghostly powers to move things around and set off a chain of events across a variety of puzzles.

The remastered version boasts a soundtrack crafted by Yasumasa Kitagawa of "The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles" fame, along with new "Illustrations" and "Music" features for you to sink your teeth into. If all that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on putting on your detective hat, why not take a look at our list of the best detective games on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Ghost Trick on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $19.99 a pop or your local equivalent. There's a special sale going on at the moment to celebrate the release until April 3rd.

You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

