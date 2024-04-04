Garden Walk lets you walk outside to collect seeds and grow your in-game garden, out now on iOS

Can you handle 10,000 steps daily?

More steps equals more seeds

Grow your garden and share with your friends

Aim for 10k steps a day

Bodeville has announced the official launch of Garden Walk, inviting you to stop and smell the roses with a charming little walking game. Out now on iOS, the app tasks you with walking to make your garden flourish - something that inevitably encourages everyone to get up on their feet, head out the door, and get moving.

In Garden Walk, as the title suggests, you can expect to collect new seeds and grow your botanical paradise simply by taking steps towards growth (quite literally, in more ways than one). As you walk about and make your garden thrive, you can share your new seeds with your besties to encourage them to go out and about too.

Of course, the more you walk, the more your beloved greens will grow. You can also breed new variants of different flowers to add bursts of colour to your garden. The game uses HealthKit to keep your step count in sync.

Garden Walk is available today on iOS! Walk to grow a garden and collect new seeds, and then share it with your friends. Motivate yourself to walk 10k steps a day! Get it on iOS: https://t.co/bQ9gHS7RmY pic.twitter.com/zjzFNWVpX0 — Bodeville ?? (@bodevillegames) April 1, 2024

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for other ways you can get those calories in check, you can take a look at my review on the Marvel Move app . The Conqueror is also constantly offering exciting new ways for you to start exercising through gamified experiences - in particular, I personally gave their Lord of the Rings challenge a go myself, which you can read about in my review as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Garden Walk on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.