Game of Thrones: Kingsroad launches pre-registration for its Global Content Alignment server

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is set to launch its new Global Content Alignment server next month

Now, you can pre-register ahead of launch and check what rewards you're eligible for

The new server boasts revamped combat, progression and visuals for Kingsroad

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad has launched pre-registration for its Global Content Alignment server, set to hit mobile on October 13th. The new server will also mark the debut of a revamped Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, which first released back in May, and promises a new era for the Westeros-set ARPG.

But what exactly is a Global Content Alignment server? Well, essentially this is where all the tweaks and changes to Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will be available in one place for players. Expect redesigned progression and combat, as well as major changes to multiplayer and enhanced visuals as well.

I'm aliiive!

Even if you're not all that fussed about the core experience of Game of Thrones: Kingsroad receiving such a major overhaul, for whatever reason, you'll be interested to know there're plenty of exciting rewards on offer for those who do jump into the new server.

What kind of rewards? Well, I could tell you, or you could simply take a look at Game of Thrones: Kingsroad's own Reward Lookup page, which allows you to easily check what you may be entitled to, such as mounts, growth resources and other goodies. Be sure to check out our Game of Thrones: Kingsroad code list too, to see what else you can grab!

The launch of the Global Content Alignment server is also set to arrive at the same time as Game of Thrones: Kingsroad's third season, focusing on the Stormlands. While Game of Thrones: Kingsroad hasn't quite been the open-world exploration of Westeros which many fans had been hoping for, it's good to see that Netmarble haven't abandoned it, and that it'll hopefully progress to being the definitive GoT experience on mobile.

Who knows, maybe it'll even qualify for some of our own accolades? You can see which other mobile games have made a lasting impression on us by checking our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see what sort of