Gacha Heroes lets you collect mythological heroes in idle gameplay, now on Early Access

Loongcheer Game has announced that their idle RPG Gacha Heroes is now on Early Access, letting fans across the globe get first dibs on the game on Android. Featuring vibrant stylised artwork and tons of colourful heroes to collect, the game offers a different perspective on Western mythologies packed nicely in an AFK game.

In Gacha Heroes, players can expect to unleash the power of legends such as Poseidon, Medusa, Odin and Thor in relaxing and low-pressure idle gameplay. Players can click to gather resources, as well as collect bountiful rewards even when they're not logged into the game.

The title also features multiple gameplay modes such as the global arena battle, where players can duke it out with other like-minded individuals across the globe to fight for the top spot in the world rankings. Players can also embark on Expeditions, or put their skills to the test by challenging the boss in Ghostdom.

There are over a hundred heroes to collect across six camps and four careers, with different hero skills players can strategise over to win battles and collect rewards. If you're eager to give it a go, you can download Gacha Heroes over on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Discord channel, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the official Facebook page to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay.

