Fortnite Reloaded is the hit battle royale's new faster, more furious game mode

A lot of revives and a lot more gunplay

Fortnite Reloaded is the newest game mode in the hit battle royale title

Duke it out with other players, with the ability to reboot without needing a revive

But be careful, because the Storm moves much faster too, and those reboots don't last forever

In a rather sudden and major update, Fortnite has added a brand new game mode. Fortnite Reload for both regular battle royale and Zero Build introduces a smaller map that still features signature locations while mixing up the various rules of the game. Expect classic weapons, locations and more to also make an appearance.

Fortnite Reload could best be described (admittedly as someone who doesn't play it) as a much faster version of the classic Fortnite battle royale formula. The most obvious omission however is that of a Reboot Timer. This means you can choose to forego the opportunity of a revive when downed (as you usually need to be) and instead spawn back in, so long as there's at least one member of your squad alive and active.

Playing the new mode will net you rewards for completing quests, alongside goodies like the Digital Dogfight Contrail, Pool Cubes Wrap, NaNa Bath Back Bling and The Rezzbrella Glide. The new Reload game mode is active as of right now, so hop in and try it on your platform of choice!

If we had to guess, we'd say Fortnite Reload is aiming to offer a little more diversity in the game's lineup. This means that players who want briefer, more action-packed sessions can jump into a reload game, safe in the knowledge being downed once won't drastically upset their fellow squad mates. Just be careful, because the Storm in this mode moves much quicker, and reboots will disappear towards the end of the match.

And if you're an anti-Fortnite diehard, don't fret. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what's on the menu in a year already packed with great releases - such as Squad Busters, Supercell's latest game and possibly biggest hit yet.