Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's collaboration with Advent Children returns with new skins, challenges, rewards, and more

Back in December, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier introduced characters from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children to the game. The battle royale is back with another collaboration with the movie that released in 2005 with more content to enjoy. Ateam Entertainment and Square Enix is adding new skins, events, and more based on FFVII Advent Children to The First Soldier.

New Premium Shinra Packs

Players can expect to see skins based on Vincent Valentine in his iconic red cloak, and two embodiments of Sephiroth – first, Kadaj, who Vincent calls Sephiroth’s larval form and the other, Loz who is regarded as one of his three Remnants in the battle royale. These can be obtained from Premium Shinra Packs that are available for 300 Shinra Credits or five Premium Shinra Pack Tickets.

There are a total of six skins based on the above mentioned three characters, each having a male and female variant. They will be available until May 9th to get your hands on.

Event Bonuses and Challenges

No event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is complete without any bonuses or challenges associated with it. Until May 9th, a login event will go on, allowing everyone to earn up to 19 free Premium Shinra Pack Tickets, the Vincent Bandana (FF7 AC) skin, Yuffie Headband (FF7 AC) skin, Cid Goggles (FF7 AC) skin, and more just by logging into the game. In the same duration, Advent Children challenges will also take place, giving players more opportunities to earn Premium Shinra Pack Tickets, skins, titles, and more. Combining everything, there are 40 tickets up for grabs!

Finally, the Bahamut Sin still soars over the training field and must be taken down for handsome rewards. Find out more about this on its dedicated article.

Get your hands on these new skins by downloading Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier for free on the App Store and Google Play.