Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's latest event challenges players to defeat the fearsome boss monster, The Bahamut Sin

Since its launch, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has seen a lot of events and collaborations. Players have been treated to numerous in-game events and been granted heaps of rewards in the form of skins, items, exclusive Shinra pack tickets, and much more. The second season that launched at the end of February brought about many new features, including a new beast called the Bahamut. This dragon-like beast was seen flying above the training field and with his descent, a great battle would commence. The latest addition to the battle royale is a stronger version of this monster.

Until May 9th, players will be able to encounter the Bahamut Sin, the boss monster from Final Fantasy VII Advent Children. The beast can be seen hovering over the training field in standard matches and when it has spotted a prey, it will come down, forming a force field covering a group of players. Damage between soldiers will be nullified and everyone will have to band together to defeat the Bahamut Sin. Rewards for defeating it include Gil, rare weapons, and lots more.

Based on the number of times the Bahamut Sin is slain, everyone will receive free Shinra Pack Tickets. After defeating it 500 times, everyone gets one ticket, two tickets for 1000 defeats, three for 2000, and four tickets for killing the Bahamut 3000 times. Special Shinra Packs that contain a skin inspired by the Bahamut Sin will also be available until 6th May. It is available for 150 Shinra Credits or five Special Shinra Pack Tickets.

That’s not all the rewards up for grabs though. Login rewards will also be given out, allowing players to earn up to 12 Special Shinra Pack Tickets, the “Hologram: Bahamut SIN” emote, Moogle Medals, and more. Finally, everyone looking for more rewards can take up the extra-difficult Bahamut Sin challenges to earn more tickets and exclusive titles.

Ready to defeat the beast? Then, download Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier for free on the App Store and Google Play.