Field Day, the upcoming extraction MOBA, now available across the majority of Europe

It's a Field Day in...well, Field Day, the new competitive MOBA from Bit Odd

Battle your way through enemy insect monsters and watch out for other players

Make it to extraction with your loot or just ambush other players for theirs!

One of the more interesting releases we covered recently was Field Day, a mix of competitive extraction shooter and MOBA, where you play as average joes and janes pressed into the line of fire. Now, Field Day is releasing in even more countries as it continues its rollout in Europe on the iOS App Store.

As the name suggests, Field Day sees your humble heroes, who're drawn from all walks of life ranging from ex-military to regular programmer, tossed into the fray against invading alien insects. You're tasked with navigating the crumbling streets, battling enemies and securing loot before making it to extraction.

Out in the field

Of course, this is an extraction game so the problem is that you're not just facing off against giant bugs, but other players too. So as you take on enemies you'll need to watch your bag, or take the initiative and ambush a defenceless player to grab their own loot, it's all fair game.

The rollout of Field Day caught our eye as far back as March, when Stephen dove in and had a look at the game himself. And from what he said, it seems that this is definitely one to watch if you're a fan of the MOBA and PvP mashup aspect of Field Day!

With Asia planned to come next for their continued rollout, I'll be interested to see how well Field Day is received. And whether it hits home with the average crowd who enjoy MOBAs and extraction shooters, or cultivates its own following.

Still, while new is always good there's a noted love for the old in the world of gaming. And Will has been taking a look at the 8Bitdo FlipPad to see how well it holds up for turning your phone into a portable handheld gaming console like those of old!