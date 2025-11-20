Level Up without the grind in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with G2A.COM’s exclusive offers

Preferred Partner Feature

More bang-bang for your buck!

As every fan of any free-to-play RPG or MOBA knows, levelling up without spending a cent requires a serious investment of time, either spent grinding for in-game resources, and/or ceaselessly hunting for free codes (luckily, we’re here to help on that front with our codes lists). But even then, there will be some items that you can’t obtain without opening your wallet. In the case of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang that particular item is Diamonds and, unfortunately, they don’t come cheap.

Purchasing even Basic skins will set you back roughly $6 worth of Diamonds, and Epic skins can run up to 3-4 times more. But fortunately, there are ways to obtain Diamond packs at a better price than what’s offered on the Mobile Legends store. This is where G2A.COM comes in.

What’s G2A.COM?

In a nutshell, G2A.COM is the largest digital marketplace for online entertainment, with over 135 million items purchased by more than 35 million people across a safe and secure platform. Visitors to the website can find a variety of items ranging from 90,000 digital offerings including DLC’s, in-game items, subscriptions, and gift cards sold by vendors from all over the world.

When it comes to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, you can find a host of offers for one-off Diamond Packs or Weekly Diamond Passes, via the G2A.COM Mobile Legends store page.. The page offers detailed listings of exactly what each package offers, including the platform and geo location for which they’re available.

How does it all work?

While not selling directly, the G2A.COM platform offers keys from business-verified sellers. The Wholesalers themselves acquire keys in bulk from developers and publishers that are then sold through the G2A.COM platform, and as the developers are the original creators of the games, they have complete control over the keys they generate. This means that you’re safely assured that everything you purchase comes from the development team itself.

Pre-Black Friday Sales