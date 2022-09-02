Fantasy Town adds special themed decors and more during Summer Festival event

Fantasy Town, the vibrant farming simulation game from gamigo Publishing GmbH, is celebrating the sun, sand and sea with its sizzling summer event this month. Players can join in on turning up the heat with the Summer Festival, as the game adds plenty of summer-themed in-game rewards for players to spruce up their towns with.

In Fantasy Town's latest summer event, players can look forward to beating the heat with sand castles, water slides, palm trees and more. Players can join Tommy and the citizens of Fantasy Town during the special Summer Festival event with different pools of all shapes and sizes. There will also be legendary characters joining the fray during the event, which include Jaws and Fish Nemo.

In order for players to join in on the Summer Festival, all they have to do is collect seasonal items and redeem special rewards. Trophies will also be up for grabs for those who rank at the top of the in-game leaderboards as a special perk.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Fantasy Town on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official Twitter page for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well. We've got a Fantasy Town Diary going on too if you're curious about the gameplay!

