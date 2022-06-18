Fantasy Legion is an upcoming army vs. army strategy war game, out now on Early Access

PlayPlayFun has announced that Fantasy Legion, the studio's colourful army vs. army war game, is out now on Early Access. Android players can get first dibs on the game on the Google Play Store for free, as they strategise the best placement in battle to win over their opponents.

In Fantasy Legion, players can expect three main game modes where they can unleash their inner tactician. In particular, the Adventure game mode lets players embark on a solo journey across more than a hundred levels and score tons of loot. These in-game goodies can help level up their units and upgrade them for more battles ahead.

Meanwhile, the Eternal Glory mode lets players go head-to-head and climb the ranks on the leaderboards, while the Last Stand mode puts players' skills to the test as they fight waves of enemies to see how far they can go.

The game also features over 40 units to collect, each with their own unique skills that prove useful in the battlefield. There will also be continuous weekly events to keep things spicy.

If you're keen on giving it a go, you can download Fantasy Legion on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and vibes as well.

