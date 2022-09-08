Era of Conquest, 4399's upcoming 4X RTS game, launches second early bird server with improved features

Preferred Partner Feature

Era of Conquest has officially launched a new server for early bird fans of the 4X RTS, letting eager fans get their hands on the game during the Closed Beta Test that's now available on Google Play. Publisher 4399's upcoming cross-platform strategy title lets players step into the role of a prominent lord as they expand their territories across the globe.

In the Era of Conquest early bird server, players will be able to retain their game data from the event. Plus, purchases made will be rewarded 100% once the game is officially released. Players will fight to regain their glory across epic matches on the battlefield as they build their own empires while summoning historical legends at the same time.

The game also features diverse civilisations such as Rome, Britain, Germany, Japan, France, China and more. It boasts multi-language support as well across 11 languages (English, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Russian, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese).

In the second early bird server, players can look forward to improved league and manager functions as well as an optimised task system and ability system. If you're keen on experiencing the game yourself, you can check out Era of Conquest on the Google Play Store for Android devices, or have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.