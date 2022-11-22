Ensemble Stars!! Music celebrates Black Friday with a ton of bonuses, sales, and more

Cacalia Studio’s massively popular gacha rhythm game Ensemble Stars!! Music has begun its celebration of Black Friday with a new limited campaign, plenty of bonuses to be handed out, and even more! This celebration comes with a ton of deals on premium content and discounts essentially for the entire store, so don’t miss out!

The campaign period, which will run from November 21st to December 4th, will allow players to enjoy new Scouting Events as well as an abundance of bonuses and discounts. The biggest of these is the Black Friday Revival Scout, which will run from November 11th to December 3rd and include a banner to roll for characters that haven’t been seen in the rotation for a very long time!

Add on a massive amount of mega deals such as 50% off of all Furniture in the Office Shop, special Black Friday Packs, and limited Top-up Bonuses, and there is so much on offer here that it feels safe to say that nearly everything is on sale by a significant margin, or comes with huge bonuses. On top of that, players who purchase Top-ups during this time will obtain the Black Friday 2022 Profile Frame, the Black Friday 2022 Bubble, Diamonds, Gems, and more!

But that’s not even all of it either! There will also be a 14-day login bonus going on during this time that will offer up rewards like Diamonds, EXP Tickets, and Gems, all simply just for opening up the game while all this is going on!

Ensemble Stars!! Music, in case you aren’t familiar, is a character-collection-based rhythm game with plenty of side content in the same vein as something like BanG Dream! Girls Band Party or Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage.

And with all these hot deals going on, there’s never been a better time to give it a shot yourself! If you’d like to do so, you can download Ensemble Stars!! Music for free at either of the links below!