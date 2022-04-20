Endcycle VS, a roguelike deckbuilding game, is out now on Android

12B3 Games has just launched its deckbuilding game – Endcycle VS on Android and Steam. It is a culmination of retro-style gameplay with deckbuilding, where players compete in grid-based fights with a pixel art style. There are multiple game modes to try out as well, including roguelike and multiplayer modes.

Endcycle VS heavily takes inspiration from the Mega Man Battle Network series, One Step from Eden, and Slay the Spire. It brings a retro premise with a futuristic take and thrilling deckbuilding action. But Endcycle isn’t just fun gameplay. The story mode is serious and mature, exploring themes like legacy, loss, and love. The gameplay will get players’ hearts racing but a few moments of the story will hit them in their feelings. In a world of chaos, it is up to the protagonists to stop the Noise and put an end to the cycle.

Describing the excitement for the release, developers at 12B3 said: "We cannot wait for EndCycle VS to release and for more people to join us on this amazing journey. Together with its community EndCycle VS grows every day and becomes a better game with each new player!"

There is a lot to do in Endcycle VS with over 4,000 different types of move combinations and 20 distinctive characters to choose from. Players looking for a challenge can engage in the rougelike mode which forces players to use only powers they find during exploration to beat enemies. There is also an option to play with others via co-operative play or against one another in the versus mode.

Interested in the game? Android users can download the game on Google Play and try it for free. If they're a fan, they can then buy the premium version for $5 / £5 / €5.