Elderand is a Lovecraft-inspired Metroidvania that's coming soon to iOS and Android

Today, publisher Plug in Digital and developer Mantra have announced that Elderand, a retro-style Metroidvania that draws inspiration from H.P Lovecraft, is releasing for iOS and Android on September 26th. It has previously been released on PC, with porting team Graffiti Games working with the developers to ensure the same experience translates to mobile.

Elderand sees you battling through waves of grotesque creatures. It's Lovecraftian, after all. Nothing about this adventure is going to be pleasant. There are over 60 types of enemies and 12 powerful bosses to overcome as you search for the promised glory and treasure. Glory isn't worth much if there aren't also riches involved.

Of course, striding into a world of Eldritch horrors unarmed would be a fool's errand. Fortunately, you have plenty of options for cutting down the beasties that lurk around every corner. In terms of weapons, you can wield whips, swords, daggers, and axes, to name a few. There's even a staff that shoots bursts of energy if you don't fancy getting up close and personal with any of these creatures.

Beyond the weapons, there are other RPG elements to tinker with to create a character that suits your preferred playstyle. Aside from your appearance, there are different skills to choose from and stats to increase.

You can check out some of the action in the trailer above. It looks like things can get pretty hectic at times, which might cause a problem with touchscreen inputs for some. Fortunately, Elderand supports MFI Bluetooth controllers, so that's always an option if that's how you'd rather play the game.

Elderand will be released on the App Store and Google Play as a premium game that costs $6.99 on September 26th. However, if you pre-order on iOS and buy it on day one on Android, it'll set you back $4.99 instead. You can pre-register for your preferred platform using the links below.