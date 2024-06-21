Dungeon & Fighter Mobile has been the top-grossing game on iOS for over four weeks

The game's Chinese release has been a major hit

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile has been top of the charts for revenue on iOS for over four weeks

This is despite Tencent laying down the gauntlet towards Android app stores in a recent move

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile recently made its debut in the mobile-heavy Chinese market

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile, the mobile spin-off of the popular Dungeon & Fighter franchise that Tencent recently helped debut in China, has paid off massively thanks to its launch with a four-week high on the iOS charts for revenue.

This comes at a time when Tencent, who publish the game in China, have removed it from sale on some Android storefronts due to the expiration of licencing agreements. This is widely considered to be part of an ongoing tit-for-tat exchange between the gaming giant, the largest by revenue, and phone manufacturers in the country, whose built-in app stores Tencent is reliant on.

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile, as you might expect, is a mobile spin-off of the DNF series developed by Nexon subsidiary Neople. A side-scrolling beat 'em up with multiple classes, it boasts some impressive retro graphics and effects and was a hotly-anticipated release for China after it first came out in 2022.

We've got our own thoughts on the issue of the Android store tiff Tencent is a part of. But it should be clear from this news that Dungeon & Fighter Mobile has a lot of money on the line and that it's being absolutely eaten up by Chinese audiences.

No surprise then that Tencent are eager to squeeze as much cash from it as they can. But it seems that they're somewhat reticent about doing the same with iOS as they did with Android.

Still, if you want to side-step the drama why not take a look at our list of the top mobile games of 2024 (so far) to find out exactly what we think is worth playing?

Better yet, you can always dig into our list of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week for even more top picks!