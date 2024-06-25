Dungeon & Fighter Mobile is a massive contributor to Tencent's mobile-gaming revenue

We knew it was big, but it's even bigger

DnF Mobile has been a big hit, but it may be even bigger

The game has contributed more than 12% to Tencent's overall mobile revenue

And that makes their move to take on app stores even more gutsy

You may remember last week, when we talked about the latest hot game with Dungeon & Fighter in the Chinese mobile market, and Tencent's subsequent feud with app stores. We even followed it up with a neat little feature discussing what this could mean about the gaming giant's relationship with the app stores of their home market.

But now we know just how big Dungeon & Fighter Mobile really is, and it makes it clear that Tencent's big bet against app stores is even gutsier. According to the South China Morning Post, in just the first month alone, DnF Mobile has contributed to over 12% of Tencent's overall mobile gaming revenue.

Bear in mind Tencent is the biggest gaming company on the planet if we go by revenue. So this is big money, and in just the first month of release. Of course, it's no surprise that it's coming strong out of the gate, because DnF is a massive franchise, and the honeymoon period for games is usually quite profitable.

But what does catch our eye is that Tencent chose this game, with all its massive fiscal success, as their moment to throw down the gauntlet to app stores. It's a gutsy move for sure, but it's also a big risk to take. By yanking their game from app stores, even if they're directing players to download it directly from them, they're putting a lot of money on the line.

Will it work out? We'll have to wait and see.

