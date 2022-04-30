Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo adds special chat function, new social challenges and clubhouse feature in latest update

Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo is inviting players to take advantage of the social aspect of the game with the new club feature, upjers' fresh method of bringing players together in the tycoon sim. In the latest update, players can now create their own clubs and put their skills to the test in special contests and fundraisers.

Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo lets players care for and nourish their prehistoric pals as well as attract more guests to their zoo. In the latest update, park managers can now play with other like-minded individuals not only by helping them out with daily tasks but also with building a clubhouse.

Players who reach level 16 and above can join an existing club or create one of their own. Park managers can also compete in different weekly contests to score precious ruby statue pieces. Additionally, the new fundraisers let club members unlock special bonuses that include a temporary boost in breeding chances and additional club member spots. To top it all off, the group chat function encourages members to share their fondest experiences and discuss strategies (or even just talk about anything under the sun) at their leisure.

If you're eager to join in on the new social features of the title, or you're simply curious to give the game a go, Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

