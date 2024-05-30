Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat adds Trish as the latest playable character

After V's addition, you just knew she wasn't far away

New playable character Trish, Dante's mother's demon lookalike, joins the game

She wields the Sparda sword and can control lightning

Trish can afflict enemies with various debuffs while boosting her stats

After a fiery update last month, NebulaJoy is back with another patch for Devil May Cey: Peak of Combat. The latest update brings a brand new character to the mobile action game, and it’s one that fans have been longing for.

Say hello to Trish, whose arrival was expected given V was already part of the game. Trish is a demon created by the Demon King and is Dante’s mother’s lookalike. They start off as enemies but eventually become allies as Trish joins the DMC team.

Trish will join Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat as a playable character, today, May 30th as part of the Light in the Dark limited hunting style. She possesses the power of lightning and uses the massive Sparda sword to obliterate anyone who stands in her way. She’s great with combos and can deliver a wide array of them to inflict damage in distinctive ways.

In addition, Trish can tag enemies with Pen effects, while simultaneously boosting her own damage and gaining numerous buffs in the process. Plus, the last hit from her style skill resets the switching cooldown and activates the QTEs of the other hunters. Her gauntlet strike sees her kick enemies into the air by creating a tornado and striking them with a whirlwind of attacks.

Check out this list of redeemable DMC: Peak of Combat codes for some freebies!

To get you going, two lineups have been recommended. The first team comprises Light in the Dark alongside Heart Breaker with Endless Judgement and Charismatic Ally, while the second includes Electric Freedom with Count Thunder and One-Man Show. Speaking of Count Thunder, this electric hunter also makes a return to the game.

Get your hands on the Trish by downloading Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.