Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat's six-month anniversary event starts soon

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, the mobile spin-off of the hit character action series, is set to celebrate the six-month anniversary of its worldwide release. And if you're a fan of DMC but have avoided Peak of Combat so far, now may be the time for you to take a second look.

And that's because this anniversary event doesn't just include a ten-draw log-in reward, but also the return of every limited-time character for the duration of the event. Naturally, participating in the celebrations will also net you some further goodies, like 100,000 Gems to spend.

Peak of Combat follows the same genre conventions of the mainline DMC series, with hack 'n slash action that scores players based on the complexity and flashiness of their combos. It also boasts a huge cast drawn from the various entries in the series, such as Dante, Nero and fan-favourite Vergil in all their various iterations.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat was formerly a Chinese-exclusive game, and like Street Fighter: Duel it has received mixed reviews from fans. While many praise the inclusion of so many different characters and weapons from the series' history, others point to the many common mobile game conventions that they feel drag down what is otherwise a fairly faithful recreation of the series for smartphones.

In any case, with this latest event, set to take place on July 11th, you'll get the chance to nab some of the previously limited characters and some free rewards. So maybe now's the time to give it a chance?

