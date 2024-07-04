Dadoo, the Snakes and Ladders board game with explosions, power-ups, and tricky twists, is out now on iOS

Preferred Partner Feature

A bombastic mix of UNO and Mario Kart that spices up the board game genre

Algorocks' colourful twist on Snakes and Ladders can now be played on iOS

Use trickery and treachery to gain the upper-hand over your opponents

Have fun with an amusing mix of quirky power-ups and wonderful animations

Algorocks has announced that Dadoo, the studio's Snakes-and-Ladder-esque board game with a card-based twist, is finally now available for iOS. Featuring colourful twists and turns that spice up the gameplay across mobile and PC, the fun-filled party game tasks you with strategising the best moves to win - and if you happen to have some tricks up your sleeve, then you might just reach the finish line ahead of everybody else.

In Dadoo, you can look forward to more multiplayer mayhem as you aim to outsmart your opponents with unpredictable moves and supercharged power-ups. You can even steal a card or two as part of your treacherous trickery - all in a day's work when you're racing against your frenemies in cutthroat competition.

For instance, you can unleash a Confusion card to reverse your foe's moves or stun your target with a well-placed Taser Gun. Once you're through with this quirky combination of UNO and Mario Kart, you might never see board games the same way again.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're eager to give it a go yourself and unleash some mighty mischief, you can download Dadoo for free from the App Store and Google Play. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook, Discord and Twitter/X to stay updated on all the latest developments.