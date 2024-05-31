Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team's 7th anniversary pre-season kicks off now

New banner events and more mark seven years of Dream Team

It's Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team's seventh anniversary

To celebrate, multiple banner events will be taking place

The first of which is available right now!

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team's 7th anniversary pre-season is set to begin today. The "Up to 100 Transfers! 7th Anniversary Big Thanks: 1 SSR Guaranteed! FREE 10-Player Transfer" (their name, not ours) event will pretty much do as it says on the box and offer you a chance to nab a ton of new characters in a special banner event.

There are also two more banner events offering new players in the German national kit for the 2024 season, and a free SSR transfer. These banner events run till June 30th, 14th and 30th, respectively.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is based on the titular anime and manga series that is widely credited with popularising football in Japan. Focusing on titular football whizz Tsubasa Oozora, it follows his journey from amateur to pro player in the FIFA football league.

While we know another gacha anniversary may not be the biggest news, there's still some stuff to be parsed here. But given that this is a seventh anniversary one and there are some pretty nice rewards on offer, including free ones, we figured this was more than worth our attention.

And it's an especially big time for Captain Tsubasa fans as another game based on the series, Dream Championship, is set to host its major esports tournament in the coming weeks. So now's the best time to get into some of the titles based on this long-running series.

