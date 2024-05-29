Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team introduces Dream Championship 2024 tournament

The Captain Tsubasa Dream Championship 2024 tournament has been announced

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is set to introduce a new worldwide tournament with Dream Championship 2024. From May 31st, players ages eighteen and above can compete in rank match qualifiers, where they can compete for online points. Those with enough points will proceed to the Qualifiers Tournament, and the victors for the three seasons held there will move on to the Dream Championship 2024 Final Tournament.

Put simply, this tournament, the sixth to be held since it first started in 2019, will let players of the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team game compete to find who is the best player on the planet.

But that's not all, because July 12th will also see the Dream Championship 2024 Extreme Event Qualifier take place. Two players who prove themselves as the best in both the global and Japanese versions of the game will then progress, alongside the winners of the Final Tournament, to the Dream Championship 2024 Finals in October.

One of Japan's most well-loved comic series, Captain Tsubasa, which stars the titular Tsubasa Oozora, is often credited with popularising the beautiful game in a country that usually prefers baseball and rugby. No surprise then that a worldwide tournament has proven to be popular enough to receive more than six instalments over the years.

The complex set-up of the tournament can be a bit difficult to wrap your head around. No surprises there for those of us for whom the offside rule might as well be eldritch lore then. But the tournament is open to players in both the Japanese and Global versions of the game.

So if you're a Captain Tsubasa or just a mobile football fan, you can start competing from May 31st!

