Brok the InvestiGator The Brawl Bar DLC will show off Brok's boxing skills

Complete more than 60 challenges as you box your way to the top.

Discover an underground bar in the slums

The DLC will feature co-op, versus multiplayer and a survival mode

It will launch on PC before coming to other devices

COWCAT, the developer behind the action-adventure game Brok the InvestiGator, has announced the game is getting a new DLC. The Brawl Bar DLC, which will launch on PC before being released for console and mobile, follows Brok as he uncovers an underground bar in the Slums. As Brok, you'll prove your boxing prowess to become the ultimate fighter.

Brok the InvestiGator is a narrative-driven adventure game featuring beat ‘em up and RPG elements. You play as Brok, an anthropomorphic alligator who was formerly a boxer and now works as a private eye. As Brok, you'll explore a light cyberpunk world and uncover what led to the death of your wife.

You’ll solve puzzles, combine clues to uncover the truth and take on enemies and bosses. You will also make choices that impact the narrative, with multiple endings for you to discover.

The developer promises this Beat ’em Up DLC adds new aspects to the game’s combat, with the content being roughly 80% action and 20% visual novel/adventure. You’ll take on over 60 challenges as you meet new characters, earn achievements, and learn about the bar.

You can play with friends in co-op mode or compete against them in versus multiplayer. There will also be a survival mode where you can really test out your skills. Additionally, you’ll receive a Boxer outfit for Brok and gain access to exclusive music tracks, stages and hazards.

You’ll help Brok make new friends at the bar while also having the chance to play as multiple characters. Further, according to COWCAT, the DLC will include more features that have yet to be announced.

As of now, there is no official release date. However, you can currently Wishlist it on Steam or GOG. To learn more about this upcoming content, visit the Brok the InvestiGator official website or follow the game on Facebook.