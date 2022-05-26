Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas, a brand new card-based RPG, reveals details about its gameplay

Developer Goat Games, of King’s Throne fame, has announced its latest project; a free-to-play card-based RPG entitled Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas. You’ll be taking advantage of your character’s bloodlines and family tree to develop new generations of heroes that inherit power from their predecessors, all in order to take on difficult and intense dungeons.

The gameplay in Bloodlines is mostly unknown mechanically speaking, as we have yet to see it in action. What we do know, however, is that it is a card-based RPG, a genre that has been blowing up in recent years. This likely means that Bloodlines may play a bit like the king of the genre, Slay The Spire, or at least similar in some ways. With the mention of RPG however, it’s a safe bet that you’ll likely be leveling up heroes and working on your party composition as well.

As for the setting, the game takes place within the wonderful world of Lithas. It is in chaos currently, with clans and races all doing battle and vying for control over the land. Humans, elves, dwarves, werewolves, and even more all call Lithas their home. You’ll take on the role of High Guardian, essentially a peacekeeper for all the lands, where you’ll have to stop the races from killing each other, as well as recruit members to assist your cause.

While your allies will be strong, you can intermarry them with one another to produce offspring that will combine the best of the two characters, eventually developing the perfect unit in a system akin to something like what is seen in the JRPG Fire Emblem: Awakening. This, combined with the seemingly quite deep skill systems available, should make for a lot of player freedom in how you want your party to operate.

If you’re interested in Bloodlines: Heroes of Lithas, you can pre-register on Google Play and you can also head over to the official website for more information and updates. For iOS users, there's no word on the App Store release just yet, but it is in the cards, so stay tuned!