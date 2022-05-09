Hyper Dungeon makes developer Minidragon a three time Big Indie Pitch champion
Discover all the indie games pitched at our most recent digital Big Indie Pitch
The mobile games industry has long been known for all of the unique and different independent games that can be found around every corner within the various app stores. From the likes of Florence to former Big Indie Pitch winners like What The Golf!?, we’ve seen many go from breakout hit to stardom. Nevertheless, with the potential next big thing hidden behind every corner, it can sometimes be somewhat hard to discover that next indie gem.
Well, this problem is exactly why we set up our regular international competition for indie developers, The Big Indie Pitch, around 8 years ago. From San Francisco to Hong Kong and everywhere in between, we currently run around 20 of these global events a year in order to showcase all the amazing new indie games in development. Of course, there are prizes and international recognition, but the reward is the chance to show all of you readers some of the latest games in development.
Of course, we're ecstatic that we've been able to return to live pitching after two years, however, our digital pitches aren't going anywhere. In fact, we have several planned for 2022, as our digital pitches have allowed us to place the spotlight on so many amazing games, all of which were covered right here on Pocket Gamer. As such, we were understandably excited to continue highlighting the best indie games in development through our next digital Big Indie Pitch.
Much like with our previous digital pitches, the demand for our next digital pitches was as high as ever, with 10 of the most exciting developers battling it out for the crown. Nevertheless, three games rose to the top, with Hong Kong-based developer, and multi-time Big Indie Pitch winner Minidragon’s Hyper Dungeon being crowned the winner. In the process making Minidragon the most successful Big Indie Pitcher of all time.
Of course, Hyper Dungeon, as you already know, was the winner, but we always award prizes to the top three. So read on to not only find out more about Hyper Dungeon but also our runners-up from our April Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition).
1
1st Place - Hyper Dungeon by Minidragon
Hyper Dungeon is an action RPG with a heavy focus on character customisation. As such players can look forward to creating an experience unique to them. What's more, it's not just this that makes the game unique, as Minidragon have also created a unique Tetris-inspired puzzle system that allows players to build their character using a number of different combinations that affect not only skills but also the actual gameplay too. In addition to this, the game has been developed with mobile in mind from the very start, meaning players can look forward to an intuitive and accessible experience.
Of course, it goes without saying that this victory is an extra special one that really defines the quality of Minidragon. As with this victory, they become the most successful pitcher of all time having won it a whopping three times, with three different games. Congratulations from all of us here at the pitch!
2
2nd Place - Robin Dude by EastWestInfinitiGameStudio
Robin Dude is an Isometric Action Stealth RPG wrapped up in a medieval fantasy setting. Within the game, players take on the role of the Robin Dude, also known as Sebastian Kovach and a member of an illustrious team of thieves, before embarking on a quest to steal society's riches.
Of course, as a master thief, you'll have to employ all of your stealth skills in order to succeed. However, in addition to these skills, players will also be able to utilise Robin Dude's pickpocketing skills and their array of potions and spells on their quest to fulfil not only the client's objectives but their own too. There's even a collection of mini-games to enjoy too.
3
3rd Place - Letter Pick by Hurley Games
In this daily word game, players must utilise their best scrabble-esque skills and they look to construct the highest scoring word they possibly can. Each word's score is based on the value of the letters that make it, but unlike the classic Scrabble, the players themselves have the ability to pick the letters that will be available to you.
These letters appear in groups of five, and players get to select one from each group to keep for the day. After a selection of letters have been acquired, it's up to the player to create as many unique and high scoring words as they possibly can. As such, with daily changing letters alongside high score tracking, multiplayer, and leaderboard, this is definitely one for all of the word fans out there.
4
PXLPLAY by Pixel Play
Bounce, slide, flip and run through a path that changes every single time you play in this adorable mobile-focused arcade game. With the aim of bringing endless fun to players of all ages and walks of life, PXLPLAY keeps the gameplay single and focused, with one-touch gameplay and a bright and welcoming design.
Of course, this doesn't mean the gameplay isn't varied though, as developer Pixel Play has made sure to include a variety of obstacles, achievements, power-ups and of course characters, in order to make sure that players want to keep coming back for "one more go".
5
Snookey by Smash Mountain Studio
What do you get when Air Hocket meets Snooker? Well, you get Snookey. As you might have guessed, Snookey is a game that looks to merge both of these well established classic games into one intense high scoring strategic challenge. Within the game, players must hit the ball into the opposite side pockets whilst also hoping that they don't bounce back and fall into their pockets. That's not the only peril though, as there are also obstacles and power-ups to contend with too.
6
Zdey The Game by Tataki Studio
Zdey The Game is a brand new game for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) / Famicom. Yes, you really read that right. From challenging platform action, to level based stages, and of course boss battles, Zdey The Game promises to offer an experience that is everything you remember from the classic days of 8-bit gaming.
7
Investory by Investory APP
Investory is a financial education game for mobile devices aimed at children between the ages of 6 and 10. Originally devised in 2020, Investory hopes to offer a solution to the global lack of financial education among parents and children.
In order to achieve this, Investory “combines the scientific principles of learning through play and experiential learning with financial lessons, puzzles and missions that develop children’s critical thinking”. Of course, as the team point out, there may be other alternatives to this global problem, but none of those engages young children in learning about how to look after their money in later life in a fun and engaging manner.
8
Appkido by Fuzzy Visions
Appkido is an endless runner crossed with a fighting game. As you continue to push forward you'll have to take down as many attacking enemies as possible, or failing that dodge your way around them unharmed. Players will be able to take weapons from both their attackers and the scenery in order to increase their offensive, and utilise a range of power-ups too. Failing that, there's always your trusty fists and feet.
9
Son of Science by Boomhut Games
Son of Science is a VR title that combines the unique gameplay elements only offered within virtual reality, with the much-loved puzzle genre. As such, within this VR puzzle title players must rotate a variety of pieces of gold in order to make a lightbulb illuminate in a specific manner.
It might sound easy, but much like any good puzzle game, developer Boomhut hopes to offer a fun yet challenging experience that offers something a little different from the usual puzzle experience.
10
Andro-Fugitive by Eaz Games
Through Andro-Fugitive, developer Eaz Games hopes to offer an experience that offers the best of both the roguelike and metroidvania genres. As such, Andro-Fugitive promises to offer an experience that has fluid combat, an easy to grasp yet deep control system, a vast world to explore, and of course a variety of abilities and power-ups.
However, in addition to everything you'd expect, this is a game that is being built from the ground up for mobile devices, with control schemes and visuals to name but a few aspects, designed with this in mind. There will also of course be a range of randomly generated areas within the game too, tapping into the roguelike genre and making sure the game offers something new all time.