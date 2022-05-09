Hyper Dungeon makes developer Minidragon a three time Big Indie Pitch champion

Discover all the indie games pitched at our most recent digital Big Indie Pitch

The mobile games industry has long been known for all of the unique and different independent games that can be found around every corner within the various app stores. From the likes of Florence to former Big Indie Pitch winners like What The Golf!?, we’ve seen many go from breakout hit to stardom. Nevertheless, with the potential next big thing hidden behind every corner, it can sometimes be somewhat hard to discover that next indie gem.

Well, this problem is exactly why we set up our regular international competition for indie developers, The Big Indie Pitch, around 8 years ago. From San Francisco to Hong Kong and everywhere in between, we currently run around 20 of these global events a year in order to showcase all the amazing new indie games in development. Of course, there are prizes and international recognition, but the reward is the chance to show all of you readers some of the latest games in development.

Of course, we're ecstatic that we've been able to return to live pitching after two years, however, our digital pitches aren't going anywhere. In fact, we have several planned for 2022, as our digital pitches have allowed us to place the spotlight on so many amazing games, all of which were covered right here on Pocket Gamer. As such, we were understandably excited to continue highlighting the best indie games in development through our next digital Big Indie Pitch.

Much like with our previous digital pitches, the demand for our next digital pitches was as high as ever, with 10 of the most exciting developers battling it out for the crown. Nevertheless, three games rose to the top, with Hong Kong-based developer, and multi-time Big Indie Pitch winner Minidragon’s Hyper Dungeon being crowned the winner. In the process making Minidragon the most successful Big Indie Pitcher of all time.

Of course, Hyper Dungeon, as you already know, was the winner, but we always award prizes to the top three. So read on to not only find out more about Hyper Dungeon but also our runners-up from our April Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition).