Is the latest entry in the popular series setting a benchmark?

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be coming to iPad at launch

This is as noted on the Ubisoft site, which says it won't be coming to iPhone, however

What does this mean for Ubisoft's upcoming mobile releases?

With all this talk about Assassin's Creed recently, whether that be Mirage or the underrated spin-off series by Gameloft, we seem to have missed one very important bit of news. Fitting that Ubisoft has sneakily done so, but as it turns out Assassin's Creed Shadows will, according to Ubisoft's own site, be making its way to iPad at launch!

Yes, we're as surprised as you are. Given all the fanfare Mirage had when it was announced, we'd have thought this would be top of the news charts, but it seems that Ubisoft is being a bit blase about it.

For those not in the know, Assassin's Creed Shadow takes the series' stealth-action mix to the frequently requested locale of Japan. Where you'll be able to either take an action-oriented approach as famous Samurai retainer Yasuke or sneak it up in fine fashion as Shinobi assassin Naoe.

Oh yeah, and there's some stuff about an Animus or whatever.

So, here's the big question. Is this a new standard? Are all the Assassin's Creed games going forward releasing to iPad (and possibly iPhone)? If so this could be a major game-changer (pun intended) for AAA games on mobile. And also a major coup for Apple.

After all, the company has been floundering a bit in the face of big legal challenges, forced to give up its stranglehold on the app store market. But if there's anything that could claw them back some dominance it's being able to offer console-quality games on mobile, be that tablet or smartphone.

We'll just have to see how it plays, and more importantly, how it sells, to see how Ubisoft move forward.

In the meantime if you want to have a crack at some games native to mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what we think is worth a go?