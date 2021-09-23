Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey has finally announced an official launch date - October 28, 2021. The narrative adventure from publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer RobotPumpkin Games will have you evading nosy neighbors and pesky townfolk as an alien refugee who just wants to go home.

Escaping the planet isn’t easy, so in Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey, you’ll have to use your wits to avoid being outed as an alien. Thankfully, you’ve got some nifty shape-shifting skills to help you solve your shipwrecked situation. You’ll have to manage Bavarian hospitality somehow, repair your ship, and head home before the neighbors get too suspicious.

The interactive book-slash-game lets players design their own custom space creature - who happens to have its own backstory - and figure out the best decisions using trial and error. There are 19 possible endings, so every choice you make has lasting consequences that affect the outcome of your story.

There are also different mini-games you can take on, or if you need a quick breather, you can feast your eyes on the beautifully illustrated backgrounds that perfectly capture the culture and the humour of the sci-fi comedy experience.

Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey will officially launch on iOS and Android on October 28th this year. It will also be available on Steam, and you can add the title to your wishlist today. If you’re eager to stay updated on all the latest developments, you can also join the community of followers over on the game’s official Facebook page.

