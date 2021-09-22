Big Brother: The Game, 9th Impact’s massively multiplayer online game, has announced its big winner of the first-ever official season. Amy Elizabeth has won the $33,000 grand prize, besting 33,724 other rival contestants in the online reality TV game.

Players in Big Brother: The Game became virtual housemates for 288 days since the season launched on October 15, 2020. Housemates’ social, psychological, and interpersonal skills were put to the test as they made strategic decisions to stay in the house and survive daily eviction votes.

“To say that this money means the world to me and my family is an understatement,” says Amy Elizabeth. “I have two beautiful kids and maybe another someday, and this money will be used to set them up for life.”

“We wanted to create a game that wasn’t inspired by any existing game genre, but was designed as if we were producing a Reality TV show – just this one happened to have tens of thousands of contestants distributed all over the world and their phone or PC was their portal to the Big Brother House,” says Finn Krewer, Head of Development at 9th Impact.

“Big Brother is a globally-loved brand that brings a broad and diverse fan base from all around the world,” says Lex Scott, Corporate Director, Gaming & Gambling at Banijay Brands. “Big Brother: The Game delivers a fun, unique and innovative immersive experience for gamers and fans alike and the reaction has been fantastic!”

Big Brother: The Game is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you’re eager to know more about the game, you can visit the official website for all the latest announcements.

