Free Fire MAX, Garena’s new standalone version of the battle royale, is officially launching worldwide on 28th September. Free Fire MAX will provide gamers with the same gameplay they have experienced on Free Fire but now, with enhanced graphics and features. Consider it a graphical bump for higher-end phones where the better components can be leveraged to create a better and more competitive experience for gamers.

You can pre-register for Free Fire Max from today until September 27th. Pre-registration is available on both the App Store and Google Play. The game is free and so is pre-registration. In fact, players will also receive exclusive rewards for pre-registration when the game launches on the 28th. So, no reason not to pre-register!

Free Fire MAX promises to give the player a premium battle royale experience. For phones that are packing strong processors and graphics, the same Free Fire experience can be obtained with a lot of new optimizations. Gamers on the MAX version can enjoy enhanced graphics, features and also a brand new in-app customizable map feature. Free Fire MAX will allow the game to take even further advantage of the phone’s hardware to render more realistic maps and make playing Free Fire a much more immersive experience than it already is. The cherry on top is some exclusive features for the Free Fire’s MAX counterpart.

I think what most people want to know is if they’ll be able to play with others who are not using Free Fire MAX. The answer is yes! Cross-play between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX exists thanks to Garena’s Firelink technology which provides crossplay between the two versions. And you can play on either version without fearing the loss of your data. Simply use the same account to log in and all your account data, including items and progress, will be instantly transferred.

Free Fire MAX is bound to be a MAX hit just like its base version. Time for enhanced graphics! Pre-register for Free Fire MAX for free on the App Store and Google Play.