Keplerians Horror Games is well-known for developing adventure horror games. The gaming studio has now released the fifth game in the Ice Scream series. To all the fans, who were eagerly waiting for it, Yes! You can now download and play Ice Scream 5 on your smartphone today.

About Ice Scream 5

Ice Scream is the most popular horror adventure game series on mobile. The series has a total of over 90 Million downloads across Android and iOS. Keplerians Horror Game, have specialized in developing horror games for mobile; their other popular game series' like Evil Nun and Mr. Meat are also very well known.

As for Ice Scream 5, the game picks up from the previous chapter (Ice Scream 4), where you had just freed your friend from the cages, stopping them from ending up in the extraction room. However, you couldn’t run far as Rod, the evil ice cream man, showed up at the last minute, and all of you had to go back into hiding. Your friends have now split apart, hiding in different locations in the massive ice cream factory. Now it’s up to you to gather all your friends together and bring an end to the story by defeating the evil ice-cream man once and for all.

What new?

Ice Scream 5 is now out on Android and iOS

#IceScream5 IS OUT ???????????? Discover BRAND NEW places inside Rod's factory playing as J and Mike and use the new weapon! ???? Brand new puzzles and a very exciting mini game! Download now ?

???? Google Play: https://t.co/I6UCELU9WJ

???? App Store: https://t.co/a17fppkgFt pic.twitter.com/jHqxmGM7vL — Keplerians (@KepleriansTeam) September 17, 2021

In Ice Scream 5, you will play as Mike. But, for the first time, the game allows players to switch between different characters, which means that you now get to swap between J and Mike when required.Keplerians Horror Games took to their official social media channels to announce that Ice Scream 5, the fifth chapter in the Ice Scream game series, has just been released globally. Players can now download Ice Scream 5 from Google Play and App Store In just a day, Ice Scream 5 has already been download over 500K times just on Google Play and sits at an average rating of 4.7, which gives you an idea of how good the fifth chapter is.

However, if you have never played the Ice Scream series, we recommend starting from Ice Scream, chapter 1. It’s available to download on Google Play and App Store for free.