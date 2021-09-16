SEGA of America, Inc. has just announced that Sonic Dash, the hit endless runner on mobile, has surpassed 500 million downloads across the globe. Fans of the blue speedster are invited to have fun with the dashing hedgehog (literally and figuratively) as Sonic celebrates his 30th anniversary.

Sonic Dash’s major milestone only proves how much fans have enjoyed the game since it launched in 2013. The endless runner lets players dash, leap, and spin through beautiful 3D environments with Sonic, as he races past iconic landscapes to the thrill of speed junkies everywhere.

According to Sonic Team’s Takashi Iizuka, "Achieving over 500 million downloads is a huge testament to the endurance of the Sonic brand and the truly fun, timeless gameplay of Sonic Dash. We appreciate our loyal fans as well as our partnership with both Apple and Google for their enduring support in showcasing Sonic Dash in the App Stores. This milestone could not have been achieved at a better time!”

Meanwhile, SEGA HARDlight’s Studio Director, Neall Jones, says, "We continue to be amazed at Sonic Dash’s loyal fans and how the game is still driving millions of new downloads every month. A massive thank you to all Sonic Dash fans. We look forward to continuing to provide you with new and innovative in-game events built around the ever-expanding Sonic universe, for years to come."

If you’re eager to join in on all the festivities of this iconic milestone, and to make sure you’re in sync with the 30th-anniversary celebrations, be sure to download Sonic Dash over on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Looking for something similar on your mobile device? Check out our list of the top 25 best endless runner games for Android phones and tablets!

Want more? Check out our 14 other Sonic Dash news stories!