If you saw Apple’s keynote yesterday - which displayed the new line of Apple products like the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the new iPad and iPad mini - you might have spotted Gameloft’s new game called Heroes of the Dark. This game is an online strategy-based RPG, which combines a lot of different themes to create a fresh new game.

AAA production levels, a persistent world and hero collecting that comes with rewards, all come together and culminate in Heroes of the Dark. The game takes place in the fictitious and dark world of Tenebris, where the good and the bad must join forces as a greater evil threatens the fate of this fantasy world. Tenebris is full of monsters and supernatural heroes who have been forced to set aside their differences and fight for the greater good.

Damian Damianov, the game’s manager said: “This is a brand new IP – we’ve built the World of Tenebris from the ground up, from technology, fashion, and social structure, to the tiniest of creatures that inhabit it. I cannot wait for players worldwide to immerse themselves into the rich social dynamics of the game and fall in love with the epic hero roster. There are no tricks here, Heroes of the Dark will be this Halloween’s biggest treat!”

This greater evil that threatens them is Albus, the Vampire Emperor of the twisted High Council. The home base for all players is a mystical Mansion, where Vampires, Werewolves and Humans alike, join forces in order to defeat Albus. Players can recruit heroes from all these factions in squads of 5 for real-time battles against opponents. They can power up their heroes and explore all their unique backstories to see how they reached this level.

The ultimate goal of the game is to capture The Heart of Tenebris, which is the supreme source of power and the only force that can unite Humans, Vampires and Werewolves. Peace between these three factions and the defeat of Albus is what Tenebris requires to be great once again.

Heroes of the Dark launches worldwide on Halloween. Pre-registration is available on the official website. Check out their official Facebook page as well to keep track of all news about the game.