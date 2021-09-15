Nexomon: Extinction, the popular monster collecting game from VEWO INTERACTIVE INC., is coming to mobile on September 30th. With its classic monster-taming vibes and retro art, the charming RPG adventure takes players on a nostalgic journey with over 380 unique Nexomon to train and collect.

Nexomon: Extinction features a brand new story and quirky cast of eccentric characters set in a world that’s on the brink of extinction. As you heed the call of the Tamer's Guild, you set out on an epic quest away from your orphanage and into the great big world - a world that’s threatened by Tyrant Nexomon battling for dominion over creatures of all species. You’re tasked to help restore the balance of nature before everything is destroyed.

The 381 Nexomon in the game will vary across nine elemental types, each with awesome evolutions you’ll be itching to collect. Engage in exhilarating turn-based battles across diverse regions, from dry deserts to frozen wastelands (and discover how each environment affects your Nexomon!).

In case you’re not familiar with the game, Nexomon: Extinction is a critically acclaimed title that gained popularity on consoles. The adorable graphics and the feel-good musical score in the background add to the retro feel of the game, and it’ll soon be available to mobile gamers by the end of the month.

If you just can’t wait to get your hands on Nexomon: Extinction, you can pre-order now on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The game is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments about the game, you can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter channel.

