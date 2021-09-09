Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen is celebrating all things “mooncake” this mid-autumn festival. Bountiful harvests and tons of in-game goodies await players under the light of the full moon, with limited-time Visages and tons of sweet treats to celebrate the festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is well underway in Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen, as players aim to keep things beautiful, bountiful, and bright under the moon. During this limited-time event, keep your eyes peeled for the Chang’e Koi on your screen - spotting it might just reward you with tons of delectable treats and scrumptious mooncakes. Not only do these culinary delights look delish, but you can also exchange them for cool prizes that will help you in your fight against the Wraiths. At the same time, the mini Trader of Fates will also hand out mooncakes along with festive lanterns throughout the event, so be sure to nab them all - and don’t forget the Sacred Chest up for grabs when the event ends.

Of course, a new event also means new costumes, so the game is keeping up the festivities with colouful new outfits. Players can score the Lotus Union Visage, Falcon’s Luminary Keeper Visage, and Nightingale’s Lunar Celestial Visage and Kaguya Robe Costume to name a few. King’s Moon Guardian Set containing the Golden Mangetsu Visage and Lunar Montsuki Costume also unleashes King’s ultimate transformed Astral.

Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen is an orb-matching RPG by Appxplore (iCandy) that’s free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can give the game a go over on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android to join in on all the festivities.

