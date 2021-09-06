FreePlay studio's relaxing casual title, Fidget Toys Trading 3D, has just nabbed the top spot as the most downloaded game in August according to the AppMagic platform.

With 50 people in the FreePlay studio team, reaching this milestone for Fidget Toys Trading 3D is truly an impressive endeavor. The studio is currently ranked 10th in the hyper casual game publishing studios sphere according to Appmagic, and 14th among publishers in other categories all over the world. The studio aims to be at the top of the charts someday, becoming one of the top three publishers across the globe - and with its previous and equally successful titles Join Clash and Count Masters, it soon might not just be a pipe dream anymore.

In case you’re not familiar with the game, Fidget Toys Trading 3D is a colourful casual title that lets players collect fidget toys of all shapes and sizes. You trade fidgets - pop-its, fidget spinners, infinity cubes, tangles, boinks, and squishies - by figuring out your opponent’s moves and trying to read them psychologically. You’ll eventually develop your own trading techniques, whether you opt to use scam tactics to best your foes or trade with dignity and honour. There are over 200 unique fidget toys to add to your collection - and to play with, of course - plus relaxing mini-games and different game modes.

If you’re eager to give the title a go and join the millions of players already enjoying the game, Fidget Toys Trading 3D is available to download on the iOS App Store as a free-to-play game with ads.

