Gems are the most important resource in any Supercell game, be it Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, or the newly launched Everdale. In this post, we are going to share with you a legit way to get 1000 free gems by inviting your friends to play Everdale.

What are gems in Everdale?

Gems are the premium in-game currency of Everdale. You can use gems to progress in the game instantly. They can be used to immediately upgrade buildings, buy potions, outfits, scrolls, coins, nectar, resources, decorations, dog house, and whatnot. Basically, gems can get you anything and everything in Everdale.

Players can get gems by spending real cash or via the reward chests. You get a reward chest when you complete objectives in the game. However, rewards chests are very rare, and you only get a couple of gems in them. Therefore, if you want to get hold of a huge chunk of gems, the only real way is to purchase them by spending real money.

But there is one other trick, via which you can get 1000 gems for free in Everdale. Let's not waste any more time and discuss it.

Here is how to get free 1000 gems in Everdale

Supercell is giving away 100 gems for every new player that you invite to the game. It's basically a referral system where if you bring a new player to the game, you get 100 gems, and the player who has been invited also gets 100 gems.

There is a maximum limit of 10 players that you can invite and still earn rewards. As such, if you can invite 10 of your friends to Everdale, you will get 1000 free gems in the game.

Open the game and go to the shop

Scroll to the bottom and click on 'Invite friends!'

Click on the invite button and share the link with your friends

Ask your friends to click on the link and download the game

That is it! When your friends complete the download and log in to the game, you will receive 100 gems as a reward. Repeat the process with other friends, and you will get 1000 free gems in Everdale.

However, do note that your friend must click on your link and then download the game; if they directly download the game via the App Store, you won't receive any rewards.

